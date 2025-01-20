Previous
Lights in the distance by topcat1701
16 / 365

Lights in the distance

Leaving Manchester Piccadilly platform 14, the train lights glow in the distance as heavy rain falls.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
