Previous
21 / 365
Neon Building Manchester
Piccadilly plaza lit up with neon lights around it's structure
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
Tony Crawford
@topcat1701
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
2
1
365
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
27th January 2025 5:48pm
light
,
neon
,
manchester
Babs
ace
I don't think I would recognise Manchester these days. I lived there as a teenager.
Love the colourful busses, they were only red when I lived there, and Salford ones were green. ha ha
January 27th, 2025
