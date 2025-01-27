Previous
Neon Building Manchester by topcat1701
21 / 365

Neon Building Manchester

Piccadilly plaza lit up with neon lights around it's structure
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I don't think I would recognise Manchester these days. I lived there as a teenager.
Love the colourful busses, they were only red when I lived there, and Salford ones were green. ha ha
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact