A Quiet Morning by topcat1701
26 / 365

A Quiet Morning

After a busy week of commuters, the station is peaceful on a Saturday morning
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
7% complete

Babs ace
Nice leading lines sherry what a lovely station
February 1st, 2025  
