26 / 365
A Quiet Morning
After a busy week of commuters, the station is peaceful on a Saturday morning
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
1
365
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
1st February 2025 7:36am
Public
train station
,
morning
,
platform
,
quiet
,
transportation
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines sherry what a lovely station
February 1st, 2025
