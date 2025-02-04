Previous
The Earth has music by topcat1701
29 / 365

The Earth has music

On a wall in Manchester a mural is painted with a quote. (Not sure they used a spell check on the authors surname.)
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact