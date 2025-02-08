Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
A new hobby
The family bought me a 3D printer for Christmas and now I'm starting to get the hang of it. A dice tower for friends who play Dungeons and Dragons.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Tony Crawford
@topcat1701
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Taken
8th February 2025 8:06am
Tags
3d
,
model
,
tower
,
printer
,
d&d
,
dice tower
,
3d printed'
Rob Z
ace
This looks like lots of fun. They seem pretty amazing things - we even had a guy over here print a gun to use during a robbery - it worked, but exploded at the same time.. :)
February 8th, 2025
