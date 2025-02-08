Previous
A new hobby by topcat1701
A new hobby

The family bought me a 3D printer for Christmas and now I'm starting to get the hang of it. A dice tower for friends who play Dungeons and Dragons.
Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
Rob Z ace
This looks like lots of fun. They seem pretty amazing things - we even had a guy over here print a gun to use during a robbery - it worked, but exploded at the same time.. :)
February 8th, 2025  
