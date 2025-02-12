Sign up
Star Trek 3D prop
A printed 3D model of a Star Trek Original Series Tricorder.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Tony Crawford
@topcat1701
Photo Details
Tags
3d
,
star
,
trek
,
3d printed
,
tricorder
Rob Z
ace
Wow - you and your printer can create great stuff!
February 13th, 2025
