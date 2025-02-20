Previous
Ripples and Reflections by topcat1701
45 / 365

Ripples and Reflections

Ripples and Reflections in a puddle outside Manchester Central Library
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact