Previous
47 / 365
Sunrise Platform 12
The sunrise shines through the windows of Manchester Piccadilly Train Station creating a few small shafts of light across platform 12.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
2
Tony Crawford
@topcat1701
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Taken
22nd February 2025 8:14am
Tags
light
,
shadows
,
platform
,
sunrise
,
station
Jackie Snider
Very nice, lots of leading lines, timely catch of the sun.
February 22nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's very eye catching.
February 22nd, 2025
