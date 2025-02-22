Previous
Sunrise Platform 12 by topcat1701
Sunrise Platform 12

The sunrise shines through the windows of Manchester Piccadilly Train Station creating a few small shafts of light across platform 12.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
Jackie Snider
Very nice, lots of leading lines, timely catch of the sun.
February 22nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's very eye catching.
February 22nd, 2025  
