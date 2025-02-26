Previous
A damp evening by topcat1701
A damp evening

A typical wet and cold evening in Manchester as people cross the tram lines at St Peter's Square.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
Rob Z ace
It's a wonderful show with all of the reflections and the activity.
February 26th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely rainy capture :-)
February 26th, 2025  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
February 26th, 2025  
