Previous
57 / 365
Trafford Center Sunrise
The sun rises above Barton Square, Trafford Center, Manchester
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Tony Crawford
@topcat1701
Tags
sunlight
,
sun
,
sunrise
,
manchester
,
trafford center
Annie-Sue
ace
you could be somewhere far more exotic!!!
March 4th, 2025
Tony Crawford
@anniesue
At 7am to work at Trafford, I wish it was. 😃
March 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great shot. fav .
It does look more exotic than Manchester ha ha.
March 4th, 2025
