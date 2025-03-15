Previous
Bus-y Bee by topcat1701
Bus-y Bee

A new wooden sculpture of a Manchester Bee outside Piccadilly Station.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
Rob Z ace
That's sooo good.
March 15th, 2025  
