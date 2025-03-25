Previous
Setting sun by topcat1701
75 / 365

Setting sun

As the train leaves Manchester, the sun begins to set, creating a red sky and dark buildings sit in the shadows
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
20% complete

