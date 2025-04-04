Previous
Eurasian Jay by topcat1701
82 / 365

Eurasian Jay

Sitting in the tree waiting for a feed. A Eurasian Jay looks for his next meal.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Tony Crawford

@topcat1701
Vanessa ace
Beautiful colors...
April 4th, 2025  
