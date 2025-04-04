Sign up
Previous
82 / 365
Eurasian Jay
Sitting in the tree waiting for a feed. A Eurasian Jay looks for his next meal.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
1
Tony Crawford
@topcat1701
82
photos
20
followers
36
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
4th April 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
bird
,
jay
,
eurasian jay
Vanessa
ace
Beautiful colors...
April 4th, 2025
