Knoxville Elephants by toriswenson
1 / 365

Knoxville Elephants

Knoxville is moving the last two elephants, Edie and Tonka, to a elephant sanctuary in Hoenwald, TN to live out the rest of their lives. Im happy for them and happy my kids were able to see them before they do away with this exhibit.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Tori Swenson

@toriswenson
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise