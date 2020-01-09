Sign up
Ice Berries
The cold waves of Lake Superior splashed so high they coated the mountain ash branches and
berries with ice. Taken 7 days ago
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Kathy
ace
That's a neat sight. The berries are so red despite the cold and ice.
January 9th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great ice capture
January 9th, 2020
