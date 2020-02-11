Sign up
Sketcher ii
The T87 sedan was designed by Hans Ledwinka in 1936, a wonderful aerodynamic Art Decco masterpiece. Powered by a 75 hp v8 rear engine, could reach speeds of 100mph. Only 2000 ever manufactured.
Front view:
https://365project.org/tosee/365/2020-02-11
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
Album
2nd Album
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
8th February 2020 2:43pm
