Sketcher ii

The T87 sedan was designed by Hans Ledwinka in 1936, a wonderful aerodynamic Art Decco masterpiece. Powered by a 75 hp v8 rear engine, could reach speeds of 100mph. Only 2000 ever manufactured.
11th February 2020

Tom

ace
Tom
