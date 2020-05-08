Previous
Wood Ducks on Wood by tosee
331 / 365

Wood Ducks on Wood

There seem to be quite a few wood ducks
around the pond and slew, very unusual to
get close to them especially on land; they must have
a nest nearby .
Tom

