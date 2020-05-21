Previous
At the Summit Of San Luis 14,014 ft. by tosee
337 / 365

At the Summit Of San Luis 14,014 ft.

Throwback Thursday July 2006..I made the
summit now had to go back down; hard on the knees.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
92% complete

