338 / 365
Bridge Between Pond 2 and Pond 1
Photographed from fishing pier in pond 2, and
if one looks carefully they will see a heron in
flight as well as a black bird. It was a very peaceful
and serene morning with the misty fog.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
