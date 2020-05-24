Previous
Bridge Between Pond 2 and Pond 1 by tosee
338 / 365

Bridge Between Pond 2 and Pond 1

Photographed from fishing pier in pond 2, and
if one looks carefully they will see a heron in
flight as well as a black bird. It was a very peaceful
and serene morning with the misty fog.
24th May 2020

Tom

@tosee
92% complete

