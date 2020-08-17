Previous
Stained Glass Wings by tosee
Stained Glass Wings

The light shining through the wings reminded me of a stained glass window. Different swallowtail,different day, different lens, from yesterday's post
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
