Photo 367
Jupiter and Saturn ii
A wider angle, handheld, no tripod, should of had a tripod.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
We can still see them.
December 23rd, 2020
