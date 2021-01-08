Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 373
Two Eagles
We have several days of cold, and freezing fog
so everything is quite muted and a bit on the hazy dull side. I decided not to crop or dehaze
to show how it was. When I tried to get closer they took off. Taken at Medicine Lake
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
1
0
Tom
ace
@tosee
3219
photos
102
followers
74
following
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
372
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
373
2511
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
X-T2
Taken
8th January 2021 8:24am
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful capture! I love the bare branches and the patterns they make.
January 9th, 2021
