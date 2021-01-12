Previous
Burdock by tosee
Photo 375

Burdock

Taken the other morning when everything was
covered in frost and frozen fog as the sun peaked out from behind the cloud cover
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Tom

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful!
January 13th, 2021  
Debra ace
Beautiful! Love the colors
January 13th, 2021  
