Previous
Next
Photo 375
Burdock
Taken the other morning when everything was
covered in frost and frozen fog as the sun peaked out from behind the cloud cover
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
2
2
Tom
ace
@tosee
3224
photos
101
followers
77
following
102% complete
View this month »
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Latest from all albums
2510
373
2511
2512
374
2513
375
2514
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
X-T2
Taken
5th January 2021 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful!
January 13th, 2021
Debra
ace
Beautiful! Love the colors
January 13th, 2021
