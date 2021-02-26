Previous
Two Kites by tosee
Two Kites

Not the normal kites we had as kids but big, really big kites flying over frozen Medicine Lake
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Tom

@tosee
Linda Godwin
Big Kites and really Loooong tails
February 28th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot! Such a fun thing to do.
February 28th, 2021  
