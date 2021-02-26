Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 386
Two Kites
Not the normal kites we had as kids but big, really big kites flying over frozen Medicine Lake
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
2
0
Tom
ace
@tosee
3279
photos
102
followers
77
following
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
386
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
X-T2
Taken
25th February 2021 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Big Kites and really Loooong tails
February 28th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot! Such a fun thing to do.
February 28th, 2021
