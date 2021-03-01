Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 388
Flower
No name, so need help on identification see main album
https://365project.org/tosee/365/2021-03-01
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
3
0
Tom
ace
@tosee
3285
photos
102
followers
77
following
106% complete
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
2554
386
340
2555
387
2556
388
2557
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2nd Album
Camera
E-M1
Taken
1st March 2021 2:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It looks like a Peruvian lily, but I can't be sure. Is this it, Tom?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alstroemeria
March 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You can see all the colors and varieties they come in here -
https://www.fiftyflowers.com/flowers/peruvian-lilies_60.htm
March 1st, 2021
Tom
ace
@marlboromaam
Looks, as if, that might be it; not quite sure.
March 1st, 2021
