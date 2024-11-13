Previous
Fall/Winter Flower 2 by tosee
Fall/Winter Flower 2

Had to shoot at a high iso to get fast shutter speed since the Hydrangea was blowing in the wind.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Tom

ace
@tosee
amyK ace
Well done; nicely composed image
November 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So beautifully simple
November 14th, 2024  
Becky Stuhr
Love it!
November 14th, 2024  
