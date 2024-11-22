Sign up
Previous
Photo 424
November Berries
Still some color on this hazy gray November day.
I really enjoy shooting tis old 135mm lens at f/2.8
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
1
Tom
ace
@tosee
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
LEICA SL2
Taken
22nd November 2024 3:11pm
Corinne C
ace
Lovely little berries and great shot
November 23rd, 2024
