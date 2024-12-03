Previous
A dusting of Snow by tosee
Photo 426

A dusting of Snow

At the MIA (Minneapolis Institute of Art) Old classic lens so some blue cast on the snow
in the shadow of the head, and the snow on the head.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Tom

ace
@tosee
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact