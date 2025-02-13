Previous
San Cosme Chapel by tosee
Photo 439

San Cosme Chapel

Was built in 1929/1930 by volunteers of Barrio
Viejo; where it is located.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Tom

ace
@tosee
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact