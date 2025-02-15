Previous
Hotel Lewis Mural by tosee
Hotel Lewis Mural

Tucson has a lot of fun, colorful and beautiful murals
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Tom

@tosee
GaryW
Wow! What a marvelous mural! Is that a window in her arm? Love the penmanship!
February 23rd, 2025  
