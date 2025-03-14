Sign up
Photo 442
Partial Lunar Eclipse
As one can see the red moon is slowly emerging
as the eclipse grows. Hand holding the camera, so as the eclipse progressed had to
increase the Iso. This was shot with iso at 1600 and 1/4 second
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Tom
ace
@tosee
Photo Details
