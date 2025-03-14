Previous
Partial Lunar Eclipse by tosee
Partial Lunar Eclipse

As one can see the red moon is slowly emerging
as the eclipse grows. Hand holding the camera, so as the eclipse progressed had to
increase the Iso. This was shot with iso at 1600 and 1/4 second
14th March 2025

Tom

@tosee
