Through the Arches by tosee
Through the Arches

Another in the serie. Photographed yesterday.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Tom

ace
@tosee
Madeleine Pennock ace
This is pleasing! I think I would possibly crop off the left hand side up to the pillar and a tad on the right to the line of the column. It may appear better or of course may not!
March 20th, 2025  
Tom ace
@marshwader I thought about that, and I might do that in the future.
March 20th, 2025  
