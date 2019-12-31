Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2160
Loading
Loading taconite at Two Harbors onto the
Roger Blough. In the photo one can see the giant shovel to the left background, the piles of taconite, the Roger Blough and the loading trestle.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tom
ace
@tosee
2795
photos
94
followers
68
following
592% complete
View this month »
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
31st December 2019 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close