Previous
Next
Ice Covering by tosee
Photo 2162

Ice Covering

The high winds toppled a large evergreen and
the cold wind wiped waves of lake superior
coated it's branches with ice.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise