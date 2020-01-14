Sign up
Photo 2174
Boots
Shot in very low light in back of me, caught a little circle ball on the left in back of her right ear. Wanted to capture her eyes and test lens and camera in very low light.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Tom
@tosee
Kate
ace
Good experiment, I see some details in the black fur and no grain. Also really like the light you picked up. Very dramatic!
January 15th, 2020
