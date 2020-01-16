Previous
Cancun 2010 by tosee
Photo 2177

Cancun 2010

Right now in Minneapolis it is -3 F. it will warm up a bit prior to the coming snow storm...
Throwback Thursday with warm memories
16th January 2020

Tom

ace
@tosee
596% complete

