Photo 2184
Night Shift ii
In yesterday's post I believe the b & w treatment
gave more emphasis to the person where as
the color treatment gives more emphasis to
the structure, maybe busier and less night shifty
I prefer the b & w version..what do you think ?
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
0
0
Tom
ace
@tosee
2819
photos
96
followers
68
following
598% complete
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
21st January 2020 7:49pm
