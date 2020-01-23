Previous
Night Shift ii by tosee
Photo 2184

Night Shift ii

In yesterday's post I believe the b & w treatment
gave more emphasis to the person where as
the color treatment gives more emphasis to
the structure, maybe busier and less night shifty
I prefer the b & w version..what do you think ?
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Tom

