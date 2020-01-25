Previous
Saturday Night by tosee
Photo 2186

Saturday Night

Two different modes of movement on a Saturday
night at Medicine Lake. Photographed with old 135mm f/2.8
25th January 2020

Tom

ace
@tosee
