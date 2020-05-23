Previous
Spring Love by tosee
Spring Love

As one can see from this photo the toad/frogs
are quite camouflaged and hard to spot in the shallows of the pond. Again it was Pam who spotted them and with great patience and direction got me to see them, looking through
my lens at 200 mm.
Tom

