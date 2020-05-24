Previous
Pam Observing the Flora by tosee
Pam Observing the Flora

We went early to the ponds and medicine lake
this morning. So quiet and peaceful with a
blanket of fog and mist in the air. Pam is
walking on a fishing pier at pond 2, checking for
various plants and herbs.
Tom

@tosee
