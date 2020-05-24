Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2301
Pam Observing the Flora
We went early to the ponds and medicine lake
this morning. So quiet and peaceful with a
blanket of fog and mist in the air. Pam is
walking on a fishing pier at pond 2, checking for
various plants and herbs.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
24th May 2020 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
