The Sideways Glance by tosee
Photo 2362

The Sideways Glance

The very tiny damselfly gave me a sideways glance, wondering if I was OK , it decided on prudence being the best part of valor, and took off for places unknown to this person.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
Photo Details

