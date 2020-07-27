Sign up
Photo 2362
The Sideways Glance
The very tiny damselfly gave me a sideways glance, wondering if I was OK , it decided on prudence being the best part of valor, and took off for places unknown to this person.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
