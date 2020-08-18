Previous
The Fisherman by tosee
Photo 2381

The Fisherman

As the sun rises the fisherman can be seen most mornings, at the same spot, alone and calmly
wetting his line, all seems right and at peace.
Tom

ace
@tosee
amyK ace
Nice scene
August 19th, 2020  
