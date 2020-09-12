Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2405
After the Rain
Black eyed susans, grasses, rain drops and reflections
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
3
2
Tom
ace
@tosee
3093
photos
91
followers
72
following
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2400
2401
353
2402
335
2403
2404
2405
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
12th September 2020 8:27am
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Terrific composition, love the curved strand!
September 13th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous!
September 13th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2020
