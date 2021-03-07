Sign up
Photo 2563
Sunday at the Lake
The temperature reached 60 degrees F and the
ice/snow was slushy, but it was still close to 30 inches thick. To the left a group parties, to the right two people fish and on the far right the black dot is an eagle hoping for supper.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Tom
ace
@tosee
3292
photos
102
followers
77
following
702% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
7th March 2021 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
medicine
