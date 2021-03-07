Previous
Next
Sunday at the Lake by tosee
Photo 2563

Sunday at the Lake

The temperature reached 60 degrees F and the
ice/snow was slushy, but it was still close to 30 inches thick. To the left a group parties, to the right two people fish and on the far right the black dot is an eagle hoping for supper.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Tom

ace
@tosee
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise