Photo 2629
Summertime vi
Monday morning a lone fisherman in his inflatable kayak
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Tom
@tosee
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous shot! I like the black and white. Very serene scene.
June 8th, 2021
