Summertime vi by tosee
Photo 2629

Summertime vi

Monday morning a lone fisherman in his inflatable kayak
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Tom

ace
@tosee
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous shot! I like the black and white. Very serene scene.
June 8th, 2021  
