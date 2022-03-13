Previous
Still Ice on the Lake by tosee
Still Ice on the Lake

A beautiful warm sunny day, soon the ice fishing season will end, but the ice is still thick enough to support cars and trucks
13th March 2022

Tom

tosee
Joan Robillard ace
Yours got thicker than ours. You have to go north to find ice thick enough for trucks.
March 13th, 2022  
