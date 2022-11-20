Previous
Eagle by tosee
Eagle

Same photo as yesterday but processed from raw and cropped instead of jpg.
20th November 2022

Tom

@tosee
judith deacon
So majestic and such perfect surroundings.
November 20th, 2022  
