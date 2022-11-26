Previous
Next
Migrating Ducks by tosee
Photo 2830

Migrating Ducks

Medicine lake is mostly covered in ice with a few
sections of open water; where the migrating ducks gather.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Tom

@tosee
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sun on water always looks lovely
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise