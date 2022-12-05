Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2834
Ice Fishing Season has Begun
The ice was popping and crackling so I decided
not to venture forth today, maybe tomorrow?
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tom
@tosee
2834
photos
86
followers
69
following
776% complete
View this month »
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
5th December 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
I would think it takes a bit of bravery to venture out on the ice, but the weather has been quite cold up there so far this year. So like you said, perhaps another night of freezing temperatures.
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close