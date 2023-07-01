Previous
Bridge to Nicollet Island by tosee
Bridge to Nicollet Island

Looking east across a small channel of the Mississippi River
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Tom

@tosee
Corinne C ace
A neat point of view allowing to see the gorgeous church and the reflection
July 3rd, 2023  
